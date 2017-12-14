(CBS) — A Chicago mother stood up to a would-be carjacker Thursday because her children were in her vehicle.
The confrontation was caught on camera at a North Side gas station, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.
The woman says protecting her son and daughter was the only thing on her mind when a man, dressed in black, approached her from behind at the Lincoln Square gas station at Damen and Eastwood.
“He was like, ‘Give me your keys,’” the woman says.
The security camera at the gas station captured the mid-afternoon encounter. Prior to the confrontation, the suspect seems to case her parked car before demanding her keys.
The victim, who did not want to be identified, flatly refused to give her vehicle over to the man, explaining her children were inside. She says she then got in her car and drove off.
The suspect stood still at first and then slowly walked away.