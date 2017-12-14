CHICAGO (CBS) — While the organization is known for helping victims of domestic violence, their youth program is a staple on the city’s South Side. And it’s in trouble due to lack of funding.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports, mothers like Adriana Vargas are concerned about the impact of the closure.

“If they have nowhere to go, are they going to hang out on street corner?”

Here 11-year-old daughter, Ariana, counts on the program for help with school work and she considers the people there “like a big family to me.”

The program benefits about 60 students from Pilsen, Little Village and Gage Park. But the organization, “Mujeres Latinas En Accion,” announced the program will end on Dec. 31 due to funding problems.

“To cut a program like this is really cutting away from who we are and who we want to serve,” said Linda Tortolero, the CEO of the group.

She said the non profit had no choice after a state grant was eliminated three years ago.

It costs about $237,000 to run the program and they need about $75,000 now to keep the program running.

To help save the program, click here.