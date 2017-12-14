CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and six other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

At 9:02 p.m., a man was found shot to death in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot in the 700 block of North Trumbull found the 30-year-old with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and back, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was walking in a parking lot about 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Kostner when a light-colored car pulled alongside him, police said. Someone got out of the passenger side of the car, shot the man in the chest and got back in the car, which drove away. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 3:15 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. His identity has not been released.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Washtenaw when someone fired shots from a black car, police said. The boy showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, and his condition was stabilized.

At 8:06 p.m., two people were wounded in a Gage Park neighborhood shooting on Southwest Side. A 29-year-old man and another male were walking on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Whipple when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. The 29-year-old was shot in the back and buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

An 18-year-old man was standing outside about 3:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison in East Garfield Park when a dark-colored van drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The van was last seen heading west on Madison.

At 1:33 p.m., a man was shot in the face in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 21-year-old was sitting in his vehicle in the 5400 block of West Division when two males walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 22-year-old man was walking about 9:10 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Loomis when one of three people in a passing Ford Taurus started shooting, police said. The man was shot in the knee and taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Tuesday’s gun violence left three people dead and six others wounded on the South and West sides.

