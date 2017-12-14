(CBS) The White Sox selected outfielder Carlos Tocci from the Phillies’ organization in the Rule 5 Draft, then promptly traded him to the Rangers for cash Thursday morning.
The White Sox had several other targets in the Rule 5 Draft, but one was taken before Chicago’s fourth overall selection came up, general manager Rick Hahn said. The other had an injury concern, he added.
None of the players who were off the White Sox’s 40-man roster and therefore unprotected were selected by other teams. Rule 5 Draft picks can’t be optioned down for the entire season after which they’re drafted. They must stay with the selecting team’s 25-man roster for the entire next season or be waived.
Tocci, 22, hit .294 with three homers, 52 RBIs and a .727 OPS in 130 games split between Double-A and Triple-A last season.