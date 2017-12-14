(CBS) – Annie Rose Goldman is a Force to be reckoned with.
Previously, she fought to make sure women are represented in Star Wars merchandise.
Now, she’s landed some less fortunate kids some pretty special gifts, just in time for the latest Star Wars installment, CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.
Annie Rose wrote toy maker Hasbro after her favorite “Star Wars” character, Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) was left out of the “Force Awakens” Monopoly game.
Hasbro added Rey to the game and kept up a relationship with the youngster.
Thursday, the company sent 55 boxes of Star Wars toys to give out at Washington Elementary in Evanston.
Beyond the gifts, Annie Rose and her mother, Carrie Goldman, are continuing their fight for gender equality in toys.
“You do you. Nobody has the right to tell you what you can and can’t play with or what you should and shouldn’t play with,” Annie Rose says.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens Friday, but theaters began early showings Thursday evening.