1. PREPARE THE FILLING
One Edwards® Hershey’s® Chocolate Crème Pie (find it near you using the Edwards® store locator)
Method:
Scoop out the pie center into a bowl. Mix until it is homogenous. Set aside.
2. CREATE THE CRISP RICE CEREAL TREAT INTERIOR
1 ½ tbs butter
2 cups marshmallows
3 cups crisp rice cereal
1 tsp salt
Method:
Melt the butter.
Add the marshmallows and mix occasionally until it is all melted together.
Add the salt.
Stir in the cereal and mix until they are all coated with marshmallows.
Place the crisp rice cereal treat inside the empty pie shell so that it is about half way up the crust. You may have extra cereal treat.
Place the pie filling back inside the pie shell. Put into the freezer for 1 hour.
3. CREATE THE CHOCOLATE COATING
2 cups good quality dark chocolate (60% or higher)
¼ cup refined coconut oil
Method:
Place the ingredients in a microwave safe bowl or a double boiler. If using the microwave, heat for 30 seconds at a time and stir. Continue until completely melted.
Assembly:
Cut the assembled crust and filling and set pie into desired rectangles. It is easiest to cut using a wet, warm knife.
Using a fork, dip the candy bars into chocolate coating and put onto a baking rack. Decorate as desired and let set.
