(CBS) – One of Chicago’s most unusual orchestras is a combination of judges, attorneys and other professionals.
CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole spent some time Friday with the men and women of the Chicago Bar Association Symphony Orchestra.
Among the members is Diane Wood, the chief judge of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, who divides her time between oboe and English horn. On the other side of the bench is violinist Alex Heviz, who practices bankruptcy law as his day job.
Once a week, these legal professionals toss aside legal briefs for score sheets.
“We’re battling each other in court, and this is an absolute stress-free zone,” percussionist Jon Duncan says.
