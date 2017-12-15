CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, lawyers representing the city filed a motion to sue the estate of the 19-year-old man who was killed along with Bettie Jones, 55, by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo in 2015.

The city’s case continues the legal saga of LeGrier. The family’s attorney, Bill Foutris, says the city’s motion places the blame on LeGrier for the death of Jones, a neighbor who also was shot by police.

Her death was later ruled an accident, but it’s the reason behind the city seeking a case against the 19-year-old’s estate. Rialmo later countersued LeGrier’s family as well as the Chicago Police Department for taking him off the street.

After Rialmo opened fire on LeGrier, the officer said LeGrier charged down the staircase of a Garfield Park duplex and swung a baseball bat at him. Rialmo fired eight shots, according to the state’s attorney’s report on the investigation, striking LeGrier and Jones, who was standing behind the teen.

Foutris said his first reactions to the city’s motion were “surprise and disgust,” and he says it’s outrageous for the city to sue LeGrier’s family.

“Rather than the officer and his team acknowledging his responsibility, they sue the family of the man he killed,” Foutris said. “It’s a waste of money for the city. I just wonder if this is the new normal for the city.”

Foutris said the city filed a motion on Thursday. He said he will object during the Friday hearing on the grounds that it is inappropriate, and he doesn’t think the city should be allowed to make such a case against the family of LeGrier.

The case will be in court at 11 a.m. Friday at the Daley Center, room 2206, Foutris said.

The city was unavailable for requests for comment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)