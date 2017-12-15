CHICAGO (CBS) — A semi trailer truck crashed with a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight, injuring a mother and her three children, and spilling coffee creamer bottles all over the pavement.
The semi collided with a silver Chevy sedan in the inbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan near 59th around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Illinois State Police.
A woman and three children in the Chevy were taken to Stroger Hospital. The severity of their injuries was not available Friday morning, but the mother was seen walking to an ambulance.
The trailer of the truck was badly damaged in the crash, and spilled its load of Coffee-mate creamer bottles on the expressway.
The local lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan were closed for more than five hours while police investigated and crews cleaned up the mess. An Illinois Department of Transportation snow plow helped clear the creamer bottles away.
The cause of the crash was under investigation Friday morning.