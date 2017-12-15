CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed in the chest during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
The 43-year-old told investigators he was walking in an alley about 1:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren when another male approached, pulled out a knife and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.
The struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed in the chest, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.
The suspect took off without any proceeds, police said. No one was in custody Thursday as Are North detectives investigated.
