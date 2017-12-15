CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Gary police officers, responding to a disconnected 911 call, helped a woman deliver her baby this week.
On Wednesday, officers Carlos Aleman and Charles Minard responded to a 911 hang-up in the 1100 block of Bigger Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman inside a residence who was in extreme pain.
“Through the course of their questions Officer Aleman was able to ascertain the female was in active labor and requested an expedited ambulance response,” Gary police said in a statement.
But the baby wasn’t going to wait for an amublance and Aleman delivered the baby.
The infant was wrapped in a warm sweatshirt until the ambulance arrived.
Both mother and infant were transported to the hospital for further medical care.