CHICAGO (CBS) — President Trump, speaking at a FBI Academy graduation ceremony on Friday, reissued his blistering attack on Chicago’s gun violence.
“What the hell is happening in Chicago?” asked Trump, saying that one person is shot every three hours in the city.
According to an Associated Press reporter, some in the crowd laughed.
Trump has issued similar attacks on Chicago’s ongoing gang violence, both during the his campaign and also since he entered the White House.
Trump appeared before graduates of a course for law enforcement managers, not to graduates of the FBI Academy for new agents, according to the bureau’s website.
On Thursday, a Cook County commissioner suggested that the United Nations send help to address the “quiet genocide” of violence in the city
“I’m hoping to appeal to the U.N. to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence, and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peacekeeping efforts, because I think it’s so critical for us to make sure that these neighborhoods are safe,” Richard Boykin said at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday.
Just this past weekend, five people were killed and 14 others wounded in shootings.