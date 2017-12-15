CHICAGO (CBS) — The famed rock ‘n roll McDonalds is closing to undergo a major makeover.
The River North landmark at Clark and Ontario streets, will shut its doors Dec. 30.
When it reopens, it will no longer feature all the music memorabilia.
Instead, McDonald’s says, the new unique theme will reflect McDonald’s vision for the future.
It will also include an “enhanced McCafe presence,” self-order kiosks and table service.
“The restaurant will be closed during construction, and we look forward to opening this spring and offering our customers a new level of choice, convenience and dining at McDonald’s,” Nick Karavites, the restaurant’s owner/operator, said in a statement.