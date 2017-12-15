(CBS) — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing four different banks across Chicago since Wednesday.
The most recent bank robbery happened about 8:35 a.m. Friday at the Chase Bank branch at 55 E. Monroe St. in the Loop, according to the FBI. About 20 minutes earlier, another Chase Bank branch was robbed about two blocks away at 10 S. Dearborn St.
The man is also suspected in two other bank robberies, one at 9:02 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Bank branch at 5201 W. Madison St. in Austin and another about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 601 S. Clark St. in the South Loop, the FBI said.
The suspect was described as a 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 white man in his 20s or 30s, according to the FBI. He weighs about 140 to 150 pounds and has a small build, light complexion and black hair.
The suspect wore a dark-colored winter jacket with a fur-lined hood and green camouflage pants, according to the FBI.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)