(CBS) — A holiday surprise greeted those who used the Pedway beneath the Loop between the Daley Center and Michigan Avenue during the Friday evening rush.
It was Christmas carols, sung not by street musicians but by actual Broadway stars — cast members from “Hamilton,” “Beautiful” and “Wicked.”
The performers were clad in heavy overcoats and reindeer antlers and armed with songbooks.
Some surprised commuters paused to sing along, shoot video, cheer them along, or in the case of one boy appearing to be about age 3, to dance along.
Why hoof it when they could have gone Uber, taxi, limousine or bus to lead the Friday night caroling at the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park?
The city’s Department of Special Events and Cultural Affairs arranged it to promote the Pedway, saying it’s an underused gem.