(WBBM Newsradio) — Protesters turned out this morning at seven Chicago-area abortion clinics and more than 80 nationwide, to sing Christmas carols.
It was low-key, compared with some anti-abortion protests. No one changed the lyrics to the carols.
The protesters, known for displaying graphic posters outside of clinics, left them at home. Instead, they brought an empty manger, which activist and organizer Joseph Scheidler says is symbolic of the aborted.
Scheidler said the gift he would like is a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, although he said abortions would most likely remain legal in Illinois, should the high court allow the states to decide whether to permit the procedure.
Carolers sang outside of four clinics in Chicago and three in DuPage County.