By Chris Emma–
DETROIT, Mich. (670 The Score) — Adam Shaheen, the second-round pick working an increased role for the Bears, will be inactive against the Lions due to a chest injury.
Shaheen had practiced in a limited capacity during the week, lending hope that he could suit up in Detroit. However, the team ruled him out for action.
Shaheen suffered the injury during Sunday’s win over the Bengals in Cincinnati, according to coach John Fox. The severity is not yet known.
The Bears will also be without safety Adrian Amos, who will miss his third straight game due to a hamstring injury. Rashaan Coward, Deiondre’ Hall, Cameron Lee, Taquan Mizzell and Mark Sanchez are all healthy inactives.
Kickoff between the Bears and Lions comes at 4:30 ET from Ford Field.
