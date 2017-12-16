(CBS) — A man was struck by a vehicle, which then crashed into a fast food restaurant early Saturday on the West Side.
A 29-year-old man was driving shortly before 3 a.m. when another vehicle cut him off and he lost control in the 3900 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police.
The man’s vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking down the street at the time, then crashed into a Burger King.
The 36-year-old pedestrian was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Police said no citations were issued in connection with the crash.
The cleanup was ongoing at the closed restaurant, CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)