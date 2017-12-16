CHICAGO (AP) — Scottie Lindsey scored 25 points and made two big baskets in the final two minutes to rally Northwestern to a 62-60 victory over DePaul on Saturday afternoon.

Vic Law added nine points for the Wildcats (8-4), who have won three straight, before he exited early with a leg injury.

Max Strus scored a career-high 33 for the Blue Demons (6-5), who saw their five-game win streak snapped.

The Wildcats overcame 18 turnovers and 40 percent shooting from the field after winning their first two games of the week by a combined 99 points over Chicago State and Valparaiso.

Northwestern took its first lead since 16-14 on Isiah Brown’s 3-pointer with 12:04 left for a 44-43 edge. Lindsey’s 3 extended the Wildcats’ lead to 51-47 during a 20-8 run.

Strus hit a 3 to pull DePaul within 1 with 3:42 remaining. Jordan Ash scored after a turnover to stretch the Wildcats’ lead to 57-54.

Lindsey nailed a jumper with 1:36 left and a 3 for a five-point edge with 55 seconds remaining.

Strus made three free throws with 35 seconds left to pull DePaul within two before Northwestern turned the ball over. Eli Cain missed a driving layup at the buzzer for the Blue Demons.

Strus set his previous career high of 24 on Dec. 9 against UIC.

Law exited with an injury with 19:01 left and Northwestern trailing 36-28.

The Blue Demons made just 9 of 24 free throws (37.5 percent).

DePaul went on a 17-5 run that led to a 33-28 halftime lead. The teams combined for 24 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats are trying to return to the NCAA Tournament after making the field for the first time in school history last season. They’re playing four area teams (including Chicago State, Valpo and Lewis) in nine days before hitting the road to play Oklahoma on Dec. 22.

DePaul: The Blue Demons have already faced three Big Ten teams this season, losing 82-73 to Illinois and 73-51 to No. 2 Michigan State. DePaul begins Big East play against top-ranked Villanova on Dec. 27.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Lewis on Tuesday.

DePaul: Hosts Miami (Ohio) in its final nonconference game Thursday.