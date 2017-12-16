(WBBM Newsradio) — Organizers of the Chicago Women’s March are feeling inspired as they prepare to rally again next month.
Liz Radford points to U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s election loss in Alabama and the “Me Too” campaign against sexual harassment as examples of racial justice and women’s rights winning the day.
She says those developments will bolster a more thorough scrutiny of political candidates that began after the march on inauguration day.
The goal of the Jan. 20 rally is to focus energy on elections next year for local races, the governor’s race and congressional mid-terms.
While Republican Jeanne Ives is running for governor, Radford says there should be more women seeking public office in Illinois.
Nancy Harty