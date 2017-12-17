CHICAGO (CBS) — A burglar damaged three vehicles within minutes of each other last week in a Near West Side Greektown neighborhood parking garage.
The person broke in about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and damaged the vehicles in a garage in the 800 block of West Adams Street, then stole property from inside them, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
He was described as a white man in his 30s standing 5-foot-11 and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds, police said. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, green sweatpants and a green skull cap.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.
