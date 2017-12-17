CHICAGO (CBS) — By combining her love for Barbie dolls and helping others, a Chicago girl is helping to make the holidays a little brighter for the less fortunate.

Josilyn Martin-Richardson has some big plans.

“I want to be a seamstress when I grow up,” she said. “Maybe I’ll make some of the clothes around Christmas and give them to charity.”

Now, at just 10-years-old, her passion for charity took flight at the age of 7. Kelly Martin remembers taking her daughter and her new Barbie to the park, where a young girl revealed that her family couldn’t afford a Barbie doll of her own.

“She wouldn’t let it go,” Martin said. “There’s not much that you can hope for at 10 to see that your child has that type of drive and determination.”

Richardson decided to collect the dolls for the less fortunate, calling it the “Barbie Brunch.” It’s now in its third year.

“My favorite part is that the kids get to come in and they put their Barbies out and they know that they’re going to go to someone that needs one.”

As she watched the donations come in, Richardson was asked if it felt good.

“Yeah,” she laughed. “Of course it does.”

Richardson has a goal of collecting 1,000 dolls; some of which go to hospitals, while others go to Africa. Donations can be dropped off at the Velvet Lounge, 67 E. Cermak Road, until 6 p.m. Sunday evening.