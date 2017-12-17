CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed early Sunday when he crashed a U-Haul van on a bridge near the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.
Joseph Richardson, 65, was speeding north about 2:30 a.m. when the U-Haul he was driving hit the median of a bridge in the 2400 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Richardson, of Richton park, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 3:04 a.m., authorities said. No one else was injured.
The Major Accidents Unit was conducting an investigation into the crash.
