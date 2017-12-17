CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a replica assault-style rifle at drivers Saturday afternoon in the north suburbs.
Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said police were called Saturday afternoon about someone wearing a mask and pointing a rifle out of a passenger side window of a Honda Accord on Route 83 in Long Grove. He said Mundelein police found the car on Route 45 and discovered a 17-year old wearing the mask and in possession of a toy M-16 rifle.
“Incredibly dangerous to do, when you think of the fact that we now have conceal and carry, there’s a lot of people out there carrying firearms much more so than historically. They believe they have the legal right to defend themselves or others,” he said.
The boy, of Mundelein, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility.
(WBBM Newsradio and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)