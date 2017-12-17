Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Mundelein, Replica Rifle, Route 53, Route 83

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a replica assault-style rifle at drivers Saturday afternoon in the north suburbs.

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said police were called Saturday afternoon about someone wearing a mask and pointing a rifle out of a passenger side window of a Honda Accord on Route 83 in Long Grove. He said Mundelein police found the car on Route 45 and discovered a 17-year old wearing the mask and in possession of a toy M-16 rifle.

“Incredibly dangerous to do, when you think of the fact that we now have conceal and carry, there’s a lot of people out there carrying firearms much more so than historically. They believe they have the legal right to defend themselves or others,” he said.

rifle and mask 1 768x1024 e1513533188862 Mundelein Boy Charged With Pointing Replica Rifle At Drivers

Reports of a person with a gun Saturday in Lake County resulted in charges against a 17-year-old Mundelein boy found with a replica M-16 rifle. | Lake County Sheriff’s Office

The boy, of Mundelein, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility.

(WBBM Newsradio and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch