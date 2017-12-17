Bears running back Tarik Cohen is tackled by a pair of Lions defenders.(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Dan Pompei –

(670 The Score) — Maybe the Bears were resting on their laurels after beating the Bengals or looking forward to playing the Browns. Whatever the case, they were off in all phases in their 20-10 loss to the Lions on Saturday.

Here are my observations:

1. The Bears have no chance when they don’t get the running game going — none. Running the ball is their only hope.

2. How do the Bears get out-rushed by the Lions?

3. Yes, the Lions took an early lead and never gave it up. But the Bears can’t tear up the game plan in the first quarter and abandon the run.

4. Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin looked like he knew the Bears offense better than Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

5. I would’ve gone for it on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter, but I don’t think for a minute the result of the game would’ve been any different.

6. If you’re telling me Mitch Trubisky had a nice game, you’re seeing something I failed to see.

7. Trubisky had some throws that were very out of character for him. But we have seen the inaccuracy before.

8. The arrow is pointing up for Kendall Wright, who could be a nice complementary receiver next season if the Bears can add a legitimate No. 1.

9. Who was that guy wearing No. 12 and where has he been all season?

10. Forget the statistics. The Bears defense wasn’t good enough when it had to be.

11. When Kyle Fuller and Danny Trevathan have rough games, the Bears defense isn’t going to have a chance.

12. Sam Acho isn’t going to be an all-pro, but the Bears are fortunate to have him.

13. If I were in the midst of a miserable season and the opponent was beating my team convincingly, I wouldn’t dance around after making a sack. Just me.

14. There might be a few Lions who should give a few Bears a cut of their Pro Bowl checks — because they’re going to get to the Pro Bowl because of the Bears.

Dan Pompei has been covering the NFL since 1985 and is a regular contributor to 670 The Score and a host on 670’s Bears pregame show. He writes for Bleacher Report and theathletic.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Dan Pompei.