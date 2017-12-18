By Chris Emma—
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) – Bears coach John Fox got his first head coaching opportunity in 2002 with the Carolina Panthers and spent nine years leading the team.
While working in Carolina, Fox built a relationship with team owner Jerry Richardson, who’s now the subject of sexual misconduct allegations. It was announced Sunday evening that Richardson – who brought a franchise to Carolina – would be selling the Panthers at the conclusion of this season.
On Monday, Fox was asked about his dealings with Richardson.
“I don’t know the ins and outs,” Fox said. “I don’t have time to see all the intricacies.
“I don’t know the stories, don’t really want to know the stories. I can just tell you my dealings with him were all very, very positive. I’ve got nothing but good things in my dealings with him.”
A Sports Illustrated web exclusive brought forth new details surrounding the conduct of Richardson, who’s accused of creating an inappropriate workplace environment in the team offices. Among the allegations stated by SI included Friday “Jeans Day,” in which Richardson would admire the backsides of female employees and offer one-liners.
