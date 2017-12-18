Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, left, and coach John Fox.(Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) – A week after celebrating an actual victory, rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears were again left clinging to positives from an ugly loss.

The Bears fell 20-10 to the Lions at Ford Field on Saturday, and Trubisky threw three interceptions in a game for the first time in his young career. Trubisky, 23, has been touted for his accuracy, but there were costly miscues in Detroit.

Despite the disappointing day, Bears coach John Fox said that it was arguably Trubisky’s best game – sentiments he also raised after the loss to the 49ers and win over the Bengals the last two weeks. Without the statistics to back his case, Fox pointed to how Trubisky has led the offense.

“It was probably, arguably, his best game,” Fox said. “I think the thing that’s impressive about Mitch is you know in a couple of situations where we might not have been lined up right, he corrected it. We had a situation where a guy was lined up wrong; he corrected it. Three, four weeks ago I’m not sure that happens.

“There was a couple of throws where I mean mechanically he’s really sound, he’s staring down the barrel with somebody right in his face and he drills a completion on third-and-18. So, there was really a lot of good. I know the result is not what everybody wants, I understand that. But as far as his growth and his maturation I thought probably his best game.”

Now through 10 NFL starts, Trubisky has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He took over as the Bears’ starter in the fifth game of the season after veteran Mike Glennon struggled and failed to secure the job.

The mistakes were clear to those watching at Ford Field on Saturday. Trubisky threw his first interception rolling to the left without his body properly positioned. The second pick came because he didn’t spot defensive back Quandre Diggs creeping into the play. On the third, he was crossed up with tight end Daniel Brown.

Trubisky didn’t seem to be in agreement with Fox’s assessment that it was arguably his best game, pointing to how his three interceptions failed to give the Bears a chance at victory. The game is slowing down for Trubisky but not enough to his liking.

“You could definitely see it in my footwork when I’m drifting when I don’t need to or when my feet are calm and I’m moving through my progressions very smoothly,” Trubisky said. “You can tell which plays it’s slower and which plays it’s not. I’m definitely progressing and you want to see the games continue to get slower for me as it goes, because then you’re just dissecting defenses and you’re in a rhythm going right down the field. Some plays it is, some plays it’s not, and the more I’m able to slow it down, the more success I’ll have going forward.”

Trubisky called his working relationship with Fox “great”, though their time together may come to an end in two weeks. Fox will likely be fired after completing his third season of double-digit losses, with the Bears looking to find an offensive mind to strengthen Trubisky’s development.

The rookie season of Trubisky has come with highs and lows. Still, he has left an impression on Fox.

“I’ve seen enough,” said Fox, “to think that Mitchell Trubisky’s going to have a heck of a career.”

