CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the killer of a homeless man in Ukrainian Village.

The man was beaten, stabbed and left for dead. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke to those who knew the victim.

Candles and flowers were left Sunday night in Ukrainian Village in the very spot the victim called home.

“He was a close friend. He was like a brother to me,” said Temo Barjas.

Around 2 a.m. the man, believed to be in his sixties was found dead, beaten and stabbed in the 1100 block of North Ashland. Police found a bloodied knife at the scene.

“This is his home, but it took some fool or fools to come past and torture him. And I say torture him because he was severely beaten,” said Andrew Holmes.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes handed out flyers Sunday asking for information about the incident and offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. A neon sign posted at an apartment building echoes the same plea reading, “Homeless Lives Matter!”

“See this guy sleeping every day, he does not bother anybody. He is just here sleeping,” said Jerome Campbell, who lives in the neighborhood.

“Just an innocent guy minding his own business. It’s just sad to see someone that helpless was beaten up,” said Sanket Shah, who lives in the neighborhood.

“To have it happen three doors down from our store is crazy,” said Jared Peterson, who works nearby.

Chicago Police detectives went door-to-door Sunday talking with businesses, looking for information, hoping nearby surveillance cameras captured whoever is responsible.

“He may be homeless, but he’s here, he’s sleeping that’s what he does.” Campbell said.

An autopsy Sunday found the man suffered multiple blunt and sharp force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office. They have not formally released the man’s identity.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.