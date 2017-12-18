CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer shot a person Monday night during an attempted carjacking in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
Two people approached the off-duty officer just before 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Prairie and tried to steal the officer’s vehicle, according to Chicago Police.
The officer fired once, striking one of them in the abdomen, police said. The person shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition. The other offender ran off and is still at large.
One weapon, in addition to the officer’s gun, was recovered at the scene, police said. The officer was not hurt.
The officer, who has 18 years of experience, will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.