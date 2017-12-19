By Cody Westerlund–
CHICAGO (670 The Score) — The Bulls have waived guard Kay Felder, they announced Tuesday.
The little-used Felder, 22, had only played once in the past seven games. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.4 assists in 9.6 minutes in 14 games. The Bulls originally acquired him off waivers in mid-October after Felder was sent from the Cavaliers to the Hawks as part of a roster-trimming trade.
Felder was drafted in the second round by Cleveland in 2016.
The waiving of Felder reduces Chicago’s roster to 14 players and two-way players Antonio Blakeney and Ryan Arcidiacono. It theoretically opens up a full-time NBA roster spot for Blakeney, who’s been dominating in the G League. On his two-way deal, Blakeney is limited to 45 days with the Bulls, and he’s already used about half of those up.