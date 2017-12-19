CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line commuters were facing major delays on the South Side late Tuesday morning, as CTA crews repaired a defective third rail near 47th Street, forcing trains to run on a single track between 35th and Garfield.
The CTA said northbound and southbound Red Line trains were operating on a single track between 35th and Garfield while repairs were underway on the damaged third rail, just south of the 47th Street station as of shortly before 11 a.m.
The damage was first discovered shortly before 10 a.m., and the CTA briefly halted all trains south of 35th Street, but later began running all trains on one track near 47th Street.
Trains in both directions were stopping on the southbound side of the 47th Street platform.
The CTA also was offering bus shuttle service in the affected area, according to the CTA.
“We’re working to restore normal service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time,” the CTA said in an alert on its website.
Riders can monitor wait times on the Red Line using the CTA Train Tracker website.