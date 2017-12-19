By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) The Chicago Bears were once again shut out in the initial wave of Pro Bowl voting, as unveiled Tuesday night. It marks the third straight season this has happened.
Though there were worthy candidates in running back Jordan Howard and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, popular names at their respective positions won out.
The Bears could likely have players enter the Pro Bowl as replacements for injured players or those who decline the opportunity. Last January, Howard and Josh Sitton were welcomed in as Pro Bowl replacements. The Eagles’ Fletcher Cox and Rams’ Aaron Donald — both of NFC contenders — were voted in over Hicks, as was the Buccaneers’ Gerald McCoy, who is dealing with a bicep injury. Hicks may be called upon as a replacement.
Rams running back Todd Gurley and Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara — also of contenders — were selected over Howard, who could be the first alternate selected.
Since general manager Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox took charge of the Bears in 2015, the team has not seen one Pro Bowl player selected in the initial round of voting, now split three ways between votes from fans, players and coaches.
