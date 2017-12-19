CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in two years, a basketball game between two rival Indiana high schools ended in a fight.

According to Griffith Police, an argument became physical between fans of Griffith High School and either players or coaches of visiting Hammond High School.

The fight on Tuesday night happened at the end of the freshman boys game. In 2015, a varsity game between the two schools also ended in a brawl after a hard foul by a Hammond player. That fight resulted in season-ending suspensions for both teams, although a judge overturned that ruling just before the state playoffs.

About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, with about six seconds left in the game, three or four adult family members or fans of Griffith players became involved in a verbal altercation with members or coaches on the Hammond bench, police said.

The argument escalated to a physical confrontation, police said. Two adults suffered minor injuries. Police said the altercation did not involve any players.

When police arrived, the fight was over and the game had ended.

Police are reviewing video footage of the incident and are working with the administration of both schools in order to identify those involved.

The incident is still under investigation, no one is currently in custody, but charges are expected to be sought with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office when the investigation is complete, police said.