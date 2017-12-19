MAYWOOD (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting inside a grocery store Tuesday in west suburban Maywood.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Madison Street.
The man died a short time later at Loyola University Medical Center.
Maywood police say the shooter fled the area in a vehicle, but investigators do not have a description. A video camera at a nearby business capurted the suspect running away.
Police also do not know a motive for the shooting or what kind of gun was used.
Witnesses say the woman who was shot ran into a preschool across the street with her son who is a student at the school, and the school was put on lockdown for hours.
“She [the woman who was shot] had a six-year-old with her; they told us to stay inside,” said Tanya Butler, whose grandaughter was at the school.
“It’s scary, real scary. … Bullets dont have names on them. Anybody could have been shot.”