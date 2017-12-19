CHICAGO (CBS) — The Palatine Township Board has delayed action on a plan to hire a Parliamentarian to help run its meetings more smoothly.
Trustees said they want to have more discussions about whether they need to hire an expert on meeting rules and decorum.
Maryam Judar, executive director of Citizen Advocacy Center, a suburban watchdog group, said government meetings can be complicated, but this would be an unusual move.
“I haven’t heard of any other local government body that has adopted a parliamentarian, and there’s questions and concerns,” she said. “Who is this person going to be? Are they going to be an unbiased person.”
The cost to hire a parliamentarian would be about $50 per meeting.
According to the Daily Herald, trustee Andy-John Kalkounos said the board is heading in “the right direction” by seeking the parliamentarian.
Supervisor Sharon Langlotz-Johnson reportedly apologized to Kalkounos for remarks she made to him at a September meeting.