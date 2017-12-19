CHICAGO (CBS) — Members of the Cook County Sheriff’s Department made a special holiday trip to a “tent city” in the Pilsen neighborhood, to deliver much-needed gifts to help keep the homeless warm.

Sheriff’s officers brought coffee, donuts, warm socks, blankets, and more to those who call the tents at 18th and Canalport home.

“We need it as much as they do,” Sgt. Tara Mitchell said. “It makes us feel good. You know, it’s the holiday season.”

The homeless have made the area under the Dan Ryan Expressway their community.

“I thank the people that come out during the holiday season, that touch everyone, that touch us,” said Ron Davis, who calls the tent city home.

Raymond Cole got a new coat. All the extra layers will help him get through the winter.

“Everything they gave us, we appreciate it,” he said.

Mitchell said it was the officers’ first time reaching out to the homeless.

“Hopefully we can get to all of them that we come into contact with on a regular basis,” she said.

The officers said it was a nice change of pace. Their main role for the sheriff’s office is to carry out court-ordered evictions.

“We basically remove people from their homes every day, five days a week,” Mitchell said. “This is where they’ve ended up after an eviction has taken place at some point in their lives.”

The officers personally donated all the items handed out at the Tent city.

“They have hearts of gold,” Mitchell said. “We have a bunch of caring guys.”

Sheriff’s officers also handed out donations to the homeless at a tent city at the Taylor Street underpass under the Dan Ryan Expressway.