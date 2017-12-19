CHICAGO (NEWSRADIO) — Three months after the death of its founder, Chicago-based Pizza 4 Patriots continues its work through the holidays.
Mark Evans, a Air National Guard logistics master sergeant, will always be remembered for arranging the frozen pizza shipments for July 4, Veterans Day and Super Bowl Sundays that filled entire cargo jets.
“We shipped 60,000 pizzas on two 747 aircrafts, and he holds the world record — we’ll never come close to beating the world record,” Evans’ son, Kent, said.
Evans died suddenly in September at the age of 58.
Kent says he’s carrying on his father’s legacy, and is busy preparing for their next shipment to Iraq and Afghanistan for Super Bowl 2018.
“My dad only wanted to bring some well wishes from back home to our soldiers who put their lives on the line every day in faraway places,” Kent said. “He had a tremendous passion and a gift for sharing his vision to assist others. He would be really proud, I know that.”
Beginning in 2008, Pizza 4 Patriots has delivered more than 250,000 pizzas to combat troops worldwide, serving more than 1.5 million troops.