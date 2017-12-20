CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy became the victim of gunfire for the second time in his life Tuesday night, when he accidentally shot himself in the hand.
Kavan Collins also was struck in the face by a stray bullet last year.
Police said Kavan managed to get his hands on a gun at his home at 81st and Coles around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, when he shot himself in the hand.
Kavan was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition.
Police said a man was taken into custody after Kavan shot himself, and was being questioned about how the boy got the gun.
It was the second time in his life Kavan was shot.
Police confirmed the 5-year-old was struck by a stray bullet in June 2016 while walking with his family and a friend near 64th and King. Police believe that shooting was gang-related.