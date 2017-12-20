CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy became the victim of gunfire for the second time in his life Tuesday night, when he accidentally shot himself in the hand.

The boy also was struck in the face by a stray bullet last year, police confirm.

Police said he managed to get ahold of a gun at his home at 81st and Coles around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, when he accidentally shot himself in the hand.

The victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes says this incident serves as a strong reminder that guns must be kept out of the reach of children.

“It could have been a lot worse. If that weapon discharged, it could have took this young man’s life and also could have went and hit another child,” Holmes said.

Police said a man was taken into custody after the boy shot himself, and was being questioned about how the victim got the gun. Charges are pending.

The Illinois Dept. of Child and Family Services (DCFS) is investigating the case for “allegations of neglect.” DCFS has not had prior contact with the child.

The 5-year-old was struck by a stray bullet in June 2016 while walking with his family and a friend near 64th and King. Police believe that shooting was gang-related. No arrest has been made in that incident.