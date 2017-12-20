Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(670 The Score) Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks had his sights set on making the Pro Bowl this January, but it wasn’t meant to be in the initial voting.

As announced Tuesday night, Hicks wasn’t selected in the first wave of voting. He’s considered a fourth alternate and may end up getting selected thanks to players at his position playing through the playoffs or shutting down due to injury. The voting was done in thirds by the fans, players and coaches.

Hicks spoke Wednesday on the Mully & Hanley Show about the Pro Bowl voting.

“It was a hard-fought battle, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t enough to get us there,” Hicks said. “What we’re going to do next year is just win more games. How about that? That might help.”

The players selected at the position of interior lineman were the Eagles’ Fletcher Cox, the Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Buccaneers’ Gerald McCoy. Cox and Donald are both playing for teams bound for the playoffs, while McCoy recently suffered a bicep injury.

Hicks has recorded a career-best eight sacks this season, though his role in the Bears’ 3-4 defense isn’t as statistically conducive to big numbers as some of the others selected.

“Even if you look at interior defenders (instead of 4-3 ends), I beat them all out statistically,” Hicks said. “That’s just the way it goes.”

Bears guard Kyle Long, who’s been placed on injured reserve, and running back Jordan Howard were ahead of Hicks in Bears fans voting. They’re alternates along with rookie running back Tarik Cohen.

“It’s fun to even be up there and have the fans appreciate me as one of their better players,” Hicks said. “I’m grateful for that.”

Hicks and the Bears are preparing to face the winless Browns at Soldier Field on Sunday.

“You got to go out there and lay it out there, play to our capabilities,” Hicks said. “That’s all we can really ask for. Nobody wants to be somebody’s first win of the season.”