By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) The Bears have shut down linebacker Pernell McPhee with two weeks remaining in the season, placing him on injured reserve Wednesday.
Hampered by a shoulder injury, McPhee hoped to play through the pain, but with the Bears at 4-10, the team elected to not push him further.
McPhee had been playing through the shoulder injury since initially suffering it nearly three weeks ago in the loss to the 49ers at Soldier Field. He had dealt with multiple aggravations to the injury but said the plan was to play through it.
The 29-year-old McPhee has dealt with several injuries during his time with the Bears, including procedures in both knees. He played 14 games in 2015, recording six sacks, then posted four sacks in nine games last season. McPhee had 21 tackles and four sacks in 13 games this season with the Bears, playing his third year in Chicago. He signed a five-year deal in 2015 worth up to $38.8 million and with $15 million guaranteed.
In corresponding moves, the Bears signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson to the active roster and signed receiver Mekale McCay to the practice squad.
