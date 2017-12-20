(CBS) — A Gary, Indiana woman is dead and a child has been hospitalized after firefighters responded to the home they shared and reportedly tried to heat with an oven.
Neighbors say the house has had furnace issues and it’s likely the people living there used the oven to try to heat the home.
The neighbors say two people needed medical attention. The victims are described a young girl and her grandmother.
“This is the worst time of year to lose someone because from now on Christmas is going to be just a dark hole for them,” neighbor Renae Jackson says.
Gary police and fire officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
