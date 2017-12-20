CHICAGO (CBS) — A computer glitch has taken out the city’s Divvy Bikes system during the morning rush on Wednesday.

Neither Divvy members nor people trying to buy temporary passes were able to use Divvy kiosks, mobile apps, or key fobs to rent bikes Wednesday morning.

Divvy representatives said the issue was a glitch with an overnight update to the Divvy system, which went down around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are working to resolve the situation quickly and hope to have the system up and running soon,” a Divvy spokesperson said in an email.

⚠️ System Alert ⚠️We have identified that the system is down as a update is taking longer than anticipated. This may be impacting both members and those wishing to buy passes. We will update with more info or when it is back on. — Divvy (@DivvyBikes) December 20, 2017

Divvy said their system updates normally take about two hours, and do not prevent members from using their fobs to rent bikes.

“However we are working through some larger service issues related to this update now,” the company stated in a Twitter post.

Unfortunately and unusually we believe this update is impacting both the fob and the app. These updates typically take ~2 hours overnight and have no impact to member fobs, however we are working through some larger service issues related to this update now. — Divvy (@DivvyBikes) December 20, 2017

There have been no updates on whether the Divvy system has been restored as of 8 a.m.