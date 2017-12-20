(WBBM Newsradio) — A 29-year-old basketball coach at Hammond High School is one of four people now facing criminal charges, after a fight at a basketball game Monday evening.
The game was at Griffith High School. Griffith’s freshman team was playing Hammond High School’s freshman basketball team.
Police in Griffith says three spectators supporting Griffith were heckling the Hammond team and the referees. These three got into a fight that involved Hammond Coach Robert Pogue, police say.
The brawl spilled over onto the basketball court.
Now, the Lake County Indiana prosecutor’s office has announced disorderly conduct charges — all misdemeanors — against the 29-year-old Hammond coach and the three spectators, all in their mid-20s: a woman with a Peoria address, a man from Calumet Park and a man from Chicago.