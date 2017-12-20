CHICAGO (CBS)–Illinois population continues to decline and the state now ranks as the sixth most-populous, falling behind Pennsylvania.
According to the latest U.S. Census data, Illinois lost nearly 34,000 people in the last year, the biggest decline in the country. It marks the fourth-straight year of population decline.
The drop now puts Pennsylvania, which added about 18,000 people, at No. 5.
The top 10:
California: 39.53 million
Texas: 28.3 million
Florida: 20.98 million
New York: 19.84 million
Pennsylvania: 12.805 million
Illinois: 12.802 million
Ohio: 11.65 million
Georgia: 10.42 million
North Carolina: 10.27 million
Michigan: 9,96 million
Idaho was the nation’s fastest-growing state over the last year, according to Census data.
The U.S. population grew by 2.3 million between July 1, 2016, and July 1, 2017, representing a 0.72 percent increase to 325.7 million.