(CBS) – A convicted felon faces several charges following the accidental shooting of a 5-year-old boy earlier this week.

The child was handling a gun and shot himself Tuesday evening at a residence in the 8100 block of South Coles and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a hand injury, police say. He was in good condition.

dad Man Charged After Boys Accidental Shooting

Kevin Collins (Chicago Police)

Arrested was Kevin Collins, 25, the owner of the gun, Chicago police say. He is a convicted felon.

Collins faces felony charges that include unlawful use of a weapon (possession by a felon) and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He also faces six misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, police said in a news released issued Wednesday.

Collins is expected in bond court Thursday.

