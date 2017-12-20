(CBS) – A convicted felon faces several charges following the accidental shooting of a 5-year-old boy earlier this week.
The child was handling a gun and shot himself Tuesday evening at a residence in the 8100 block of South Coles and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a hand injury, police say. He was in good condition.
Arrested was Kevin Collins, 25, the owner of the gun, Chicago police say. He is a convicted felon.
Collins faces felony charges that include unlawful use of a weapon (possession by a felon) and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He also faces six misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, police said in a news released issued Wednesday.
Collins is expected in bond court Thursday.