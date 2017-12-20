CHICAGO (CBS) — A person with a permit to carry a concealed gun has been released without charges after shooting a man Monday night at a Near West Side store.
About 5:30 p.m., a 55-year-old man who was naked except for the socks he was wearing caused a “disturbance” outside a retail store in the first block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago Police.
The naked 55-year-old broke a glass and was acting menacingly toward others when the concealed carry holder fired a shot, striking the man in the leg, police said.
The 55-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and remained hospitalized Tuesday, police said. Charges were pending.
The concealed carry holder was questioned by investigators and released without being charged, police said.
