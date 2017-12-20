(CBS) – The search is on for a suspect who attacked a woman earlier this week as she walked into a 7-Eleven in Bucktown – an assault caught on surveillance video.

The victim says her nose is broken in several places and she may need surgery. She also tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos she had never seen the man before she noticed him in the parking lot.

A surveillance camera inside the convenience story at Milwaukee and Concord caught the encounter Tuesday morning.

A man at the counter sees a woman walking to the door. He meets her there and then hits her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The attack upsets Steve Jensen of the Bucktown Community Organization.

“The fact that he was waiting for her is what’s really unsettling, like he picked her out of the crowd in the parking lot and waited for her,” he says.

Some business owners nearby say they’ve seen the man before.

Jensen says the victim had not. He calls it “a heinous, unprovoked attack on an innocent woman just going about her shopping.”

The woman says she blacked out but was able to get up and run inside the store to alert a manager who called police.