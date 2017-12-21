Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.(Leon Halip/Getty Images)

(670 The Score) Receiver Dontrelle Inman didn’t join the Bears until late October, but it didn’t take long for him to realize the potential of rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and be pleased with his development.

“He’s definitely getting better,” Inman said in an interview on the Bernstein and Goff Show on Wednesday afternoon. “You know how those rookies go. You’re going to have some ups and downs, but the more they grind, the more reps, the more touches, they touch that rock, it’s definitely going to get better for him. He’s learning, man. He’s a true leader.”

Inman has 16 catches for 221 yards in six games with the Bears, who acquired him in a trade with the Charters.

“His preparation is getting there,” Inman said. “I see him in early, I see him studying. I think someone asked me yesterday, ‘What’s the difference between Philip Rivers and a rookie quarterback?’ I said, ‘Philip Rivers has seen every blitz, he can pick up any blitz he can check to any play because he’s seen every play in football.’ So the more he studies, the more he knows, then he’ll be able to later on in his career to check, check, check and he’ll be great. He’s starting that pattern already.”

Inman, 28, will be a free agent this offseason. It’s unclear whether the Bears will want him back, and he hasn’t looked too far ahead yet.

“At the end of the day, I just got to keep focusing on what I can focus on,” he said.

“The business of the NFL, I’ve finally experienced that part of it. I’ve experienced every other part of it. I guess this is the other side, so I’m adapting.”