CHICAGO (CBS) — A cell phone store owner shot a teenage suspect who was attempting to rob the business on Thursday.
A 17-year-old male suspect armed with a weapon entered the store in 200 block of North Kedzie and held up two store clerks.
The store owner, who was inside a nearby grocery story that he owns, saw the robbery in progress on a surveillance camera and ran to the store to stop the crime.
The owner, armed with his own gun, ordered the offender to drop his weapon. Instead, the teen started shooting, and the store owner returned fire, striking the suspect in the shoulder.
“It’s hard,” said the owner, who did not want to be identified. “It’s first time shooting somebody, but I have to do what I have to do.”
“He [the suspect] didn’t listen and he started shooting.”
The owner and the two store workers were not injured. The suspect was hospitalized in good condition.
Area North detectives continue to investigate. The suspect was arrested last month for another robbery.